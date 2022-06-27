Ramirez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Ramirez hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since June 15 -- the seven-game stretch without such a performance was his second-longest of the year. Despite the third baseman's good game, his teammates couldn't provide enough offense to make the contest competitive. Ramirez is slashing .303/.388/.618 with 16 home runs, 63 RBI, 45 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 23 doubles and four triples in 66 games overall.