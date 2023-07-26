Ramirez went 3-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-3 victory over the Royals.

Ramirez did it all in the Guardians' win, opening the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning before adding a solo shot in the third. He also added a walk and a base hit while swiping his 13th bag of the year. Ramirez has been swinging the bat well of late, going 14-for-38 (.368) in his last nine games. The 30-year-old third baseman is putting together another strong season -- he's now slashing .292/.362/.501 with 16 homers, 60 RBI and 64 runs scored across 439 plate appearances.