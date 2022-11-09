Ramirez (thumb) underwent thumb surgery Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Ramirez required a procedure to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, undergoing the surgery Wednesday. The 30-year-old is expected to be able to return to baseball activities in 6-to-8 weeks, placing little doubt on his availability for Spring Training in February. After he saw a drop off in production while playing through the injury for the second half of the 2022 campaign, Ramirez will look to return to form in 2023 and remains a top fantasy option at third base.