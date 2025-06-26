Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Ramirez's 10th-inning single plated the game-winning run. He had earlier drove in the Guardians' first run. After a rare two-game hitless run in the middle of June, Ramirez has hit safely in six of the last seven contests, going 9-for-29 (.310) with one extra-base hit and four RBI. He leads the Guardians with 38 RBI over 76 games.