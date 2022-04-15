Naylor (lower leg) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Naylor missed most of the 2021 season due to a significant leg injury and finished his recovery process during the first few weeks of the regular season in 2022. He made six rehab appearances at Triple-A Columbus and went 4-for-20 with two doubles, five RBI, four runs and five walks. Naylor should serve in the strong side of a platoon in right field now that he's healthy.