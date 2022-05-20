Naylor was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Friday but won't start against lefty Tarik Skubal and the Tigers, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Naylor is good to go after missing nine games but won't play a major role in his first game back. Owen Miller will be the Guardians' first baseman Friday, but Naylor's return is nonetheless great news for the Guardians, as he hit .347/.377/.611 with five homers in 20 games prior to his absence. Richie Palacios was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to clear a roster spot.