Naylor signed a one-year, $6.6 million deal with the Guardians on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Naylor has improved across each of the last three seasons, and he posted an impressive .308/.354/.489 line across 495 plate appearances in 2023. He could sit occasionally against lefties, but he otherwise should be locked in as Cleveland's primary first baseman in 2024.
