Guardians' Josh Naylor: Back in lineup Friday
RotoWire Staff
Naylor is back in the Guardians' lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Naylor missed two contests with left leg tightness but is feeling well enough to give it a go for this one. He'll be the designated hitter while Josh Bell handles first base.
