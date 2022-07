Naylor (back) is starting at first base and batting fourth Monday against the White Sox.

After he was a late scratch Sunday versus the Royals with back soreness, Naylor will be back in the lineup Monday. He's struggled to stay in the lineup recently while dealing with the back issue, but he currently owns a five-game hit streak, batting .500 with two homers, two RBI and three runs over 14 at-bats in those contests.