Naylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Rockies.
After German Marquez walked Jose Ramirez with two outs, Naylor hit a two-run blast in the first inning to give the Guardians an early lead. He hit the ball hard in his second plate appearance, but Kris Bryant flagged it down on a nice play in right field. Naylor singled his third time up, giving him five multi-hit games this season, but struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh. He continues to split time between first base and designated hitter and is starting to heat up again, hits in four of his last five starts, after a string of just one hit and five walks over his previous 39 plate appearances.
