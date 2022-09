Naylor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-2 victory over the White Sox.

Naylor homered off righty reliever Jose Ruiz with one out in the seventh to augment the Guardians' lead to 8-1. The first baseman has struggled to find hits in his last 10 games, turning in a .189 average over 37 at-bats; however, the 25-year-old has recorded five knocks with two homers in his last three games.