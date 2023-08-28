Naylor (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Akron, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sidelined since Aug. 1 with a right oblique strain, Naylor looks like he could be a candidate to return from the 10-day injured list as early as this weekend, provided he experiences no setbacks while on the minor-league assignment. Kole Calhoun has been serving as the Guardians' primary first baseman in recent weeks, but manager Terry Francona could find room in the lineup for both Calhoun and Naylor by deploying one of the two at designated hitter. Despite missing nearly a month of action, Naylor still leads Cleveland with 79 RBI on the season.