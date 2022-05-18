Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that he's hopeful Naylor (illness) will be able to return to the lineup Friday against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians have a scheduled day off following Wednesday's series finale against the Reds, and Francona is hopeful that Naylor will be able to return to action for Friday's series opener against Detroit after spending a week on the COVID-19 injured list. The 24-year-old was off to a hot start to the season prior to his absence, as he hit .347 with five homers, four doubles, 22 RBI and 10 runs over 20 games.