Naylor went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in Tuesday's win over Pittsburgh.

Naylor's now recorded a hit in nine straight games after posting his first multi-home-run game of the year Tuesday. He's gone 16-for-37 (.432) with five homers and 15 RBI in that span. The 26-year-old Naylor has been on a tear since the start of June, batting .378 with a 1.020 OPS over his last 37 contests. Overall, his slash line is up to .311/.351/.524 with 15 home runs, 75 RBI and 39 runs scored through 342 plate appearances this season.