Naylor went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Naylor extended the Guardians' lead to 3-0 with a two-run double in the third inning before driving in a third run with another two-bagger in the seventh. The 26-year-old Naylor is now batting .355 (43-for-121) over his last 30 games with seven home runs and a 1.019 OPS. His slash line is up to .304/.345/.504 with 15 homers, 79 RBI, 41 runs scored and six steals across 369 plate appearances.