Naylor went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's victory over the Pirates.

Naylor doubled home a run in the sixth inning before ripping a two-run shot in the seventh. His hot streak has turned into a terrific 2023 campaign; he's slashing .305/.350/.506 with 35 extra-base hits and 69 RBI through 337 plate appearances. Naylor is hitting .393 (24-for-61) with 12 extra-base hits over his last 15 games.