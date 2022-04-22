Naylor went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Naylor had an RBI single in the fifth inning and an RBI double in the seventh. He came around to score on an Andres Gimenez sacrifice fly in his latter trip aboard. Naylor has multiple hits in three of his four games this season, logging three RBI and a pair of runs scored. He has a couple of paths to playing time in right field and at first base -- the latter's been a bit more likely of late with Bobby Bradley scuffling and Owen Miller on the COVID-19 injured list.