Naylor went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Tigers.

Naylor's RBI single in the eighth inning was the decisive play in this contest. The first baseman has been a bit lacking in highlight moments in July, batting a poor .215 (14-for-65) with 11 RBI through 18 games this month. For the season, he's slashing .237/.319/.469 with 22 home runs, 72 RBI, 55 runs scored, five steals and 16 doubles through 401 plate appearances.