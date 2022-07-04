Naylor was removed from Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers with back spasms, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Naylor remained in the game briefly after showing signs of pain in a seventh-inning at-bat, but he was removed from the contest after drawing a walk on the next pitch. Naylor has not been ruled out for Game 2, but it seems more likely than not that he will remain on the bench.
