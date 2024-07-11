Naylor is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Naylor had started in 13 straight contests dating back to June 27, so the Guardians will give the slugger a breather in the day game after a night game. David Fry checks in at first base in place of Naylor.
