Naylor went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs scored, two walks and a steal in Friday's loss to the Angels.

Naylor saved his only hit of the game for a big moment, briefly putting Cleveland on top with his solo shot in the eighth. He was stuck in a 7-for-39 (.179) skid since his last home run April 26. He's now slashing .195/.258/.331 with eight extra-base hits and three steals through 132 plate appearances this season.