Naylor went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Naylor has hit safely in his last five games, going 6-for-16 (.375) with two homers and seven RBI in that span. He gave the Guardians a short-lived 2-1 lead with his third-inning blast Monday. For the season, the first baseman has 17 homers, 87 RBI, 27 doubles, 43 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a .307/.349/.509 slash line over 104 contests. He's been one of Cleveland's top hitters throughout the year and should see a near-everyday role over the last three weeks of the campaign.