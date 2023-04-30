Naylor went 3-for-5 with one double, three RBI and one steal in Saturday's 8-7 loss against the Red Sox.

Naylor came through for Cleveland in the seventh frame, cutting the deficit to one and driving in Jose Ramirez, Myles Straw and Steven Kwan with a right-field double. The first baseman also swiped his second bag of the campaign, a feat that has become more common for the 26-year-old after recording six steals last season despite having three combined stolen bases prior to 2022. Naylor has been carrying a hot stick lately, going 9-for-25 (.360) in his last seven games after holding a .190 average leading up to Saturday's contest.