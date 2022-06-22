Naylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a walk in a 6-5 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Naylor swatted his eighth homer and 37th RBI of the season. The 24-year-old left-handed bat has been batting cleanup for the Guardians, right behind the prolific Jose Ramirez. He came into the game hitting .314 against right-handed pitching and should continue to carve out a space for himself in the heart of the Guardians lineup until Franmil Reyes can improve his approach at the plate and cut down his strikeout rate.