Naylor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox.
Naylor was on his way to a rather unimpressive game, but he flipped the narrative with a tiebreaking solo shot in the top of the ninth inning. Emmanuel Clase was able to protect the one-run lead from there. Since the All-Star break, Naylor has gone 9-for-28 (.321) with three extra-base hits and six RBI. The first baseman is slashing a steady .279/.330/.506 with 14 long balls, 53 RBI, 32 runs scored and two stolen bases in 276 plate appearances in a breakout season.