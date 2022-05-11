Naylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the White Sox.
It's no eight-RBI performance like Monday, but Naylor is locked in at the plate. His seventh-inning blast off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito was the Guardians' lone run in the contest. Naylor's power surge has lifted his slugging percentage from .460 to .611 in the last two games, though it's still relatively early in the season. He's up to five long balls, 22 RBI, 10 runs scored and four doubles through 77 plate appearances. The 24-year-old's strong play has likely strengthened his grip on a starting role at first base.