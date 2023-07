Naylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the Royals in Thursday's 6-1 victory.

Naylor missed two games due to a minor injury to his right wrist, but that didn't seem to impact him in his return, as he swatted a solo shot to right field in the sixth inning. The first baseman also singled in the contest, giving him five multi-hit performances over his past eight games. Over the hot stretch, Naylor is slashing .364/.400/.667 with a pair of long balls, four doubles, five RBI and six runs.