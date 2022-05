Naylor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

With southpaw Daniel Lynch on the hill for Kansas City, the Guardians will counter with a lineup that includes eight right-handed-hitting options while the lefty-hitting Naylor and Steven Kwan head to the bench. Owen Miller will fill in for Naylor at first base, while Jose Ramirez gets a day out of the field and serves as Cleveland's designated hitter.