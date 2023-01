Naylor signed a one-year, $3.35 million contract with the Guardians on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Naylor popped a career-high 20 home runs and posted a .771 OPS in 2022 to earn a raise. He can't hit lefties at all and figures to be on the bench against them most days in 2023, but Naylor does enough damage versus righties to produce mixed-league value in deeper leagues.