Naylor went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

Naylor delivered an RBI single to open the scoring in the first inning. He also scored on both of Oscar Gonzalez's home runs in the contest. Through seven games in September, Naylor has hit .310 (9-for-29) with three extra-base hits, three RBI and three runs scored. The 25-year-old's bouncing back from a cold August, and he's up to a .265/.318/.457 slash line with 17 homers, 20 doubles, five stolen bases, 64 RBI and 38 runs scored through 101 games this year.