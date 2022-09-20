Naylor went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a double and a walk in Monday's 11-4 win over the Twins.

Naylor led off the scoring in the first inning with his 18th homer of the season. This was his first multi-hit effort in 10 games -- he went 4-for-34 over the previous nine, though three of those hits were doubles. The 25-year-old improved his slash line to .256/.316/.447 with 69 RBI, 40 runs scored and five stolen bases through 111 contests. He's likely to remain on the strong side of a platoon at first base, though he also plays against some lefties.