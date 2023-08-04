Naylor was diagnosed Friday with a right oblique strain and is expected to be out 3-to-6 weeks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Naylor has already been placed on the 10-day injured list, but his absence will last a lot longer than 10 days. He began experiencing tightness in his right side around the beginning of this week and an MRI finally taken Thursday revealed the strained oblique. David Fry is locked in as the Guardians' primary first baseman and they will probably rotate several different players into the DH role.