Naylor went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Astros.
Naylor's faded a bit from his hot finish to July, going just 3-for-19 (.158) with two walks and no extra-base hits through five games in August. It's not costing him playing time yet even as the Guardians mix in some prospects and get healthier, as he remains a fixture in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers. He's slashing .274/.326/.489 with 14 home runs, three steals, 53 RBI and 32 runs scored across 301 plate appearances.
