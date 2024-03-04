Naylor has gone 5-for-13 over five Cactus League games.

Naylor's five hits are all singles, and he's added three RBI so far. With Kyle Manzardo likely to start 2024 at Triple-A Columbus, Naylor's starting role between first base and designated hitter looks safe for now. Naylor broke out last year, batting .308 with an .843 OPS, 17 home runs, 97 RBI, 52 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 121 contests. Depending on where Ramon Laureano ends up playing, there could be room for Naylor and Manzardo to coexist in the lineup at some point.