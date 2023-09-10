Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Naylor started the previous three games but will receive Sunday off after going 3-for-10 with a home run, three walks, five RBI and a stolen base. David Fry will handle first base in the series finale versus the Halos.
More News
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Slugs 16th homer in loss•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: On base three times Thursday•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Returns from IL, starting Sunday•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Taking part in activities•