Guardians' Josh Naylor: Not starting in Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Naylor isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Naylor will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Wednesday's matinee. Bobby Bradley will start at first base while Oscar Mercado takes over in right field.
