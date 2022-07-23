site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Not starting matinee
Naylor isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Naylor started the last six games and hit .250 with six homers, a double, seven RBI and three runs. He'll get a breather while Owen Miller starts at first base and bats sixth.
