Naylor (back) is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Naylor left Monday's opener with back spasms, so it should not come as much of a surprise that he is opening the nightcap on the bench. Owen Miller will start at first base in Naylor's place.
