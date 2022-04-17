Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Naylor started the past two games after being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, but he'll take a seat against San Francisco lefty Alex Wood. Franmil Reyes will move out to right field while Jose Ramirez serves as the designated hitter Sunday.
More News
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Activated by Guardians•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Could return Friday•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Slated to begin rehab assignment•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Slated to begin year on IL•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Set for spring debut•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Nearing Cactus League action•