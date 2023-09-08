Naylor went 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and one stolen base in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Naylor has gone 4-for-14 (.286) with two RBI and two walks over four games since he returned from an oblique injury. All four of his hits in that span have been singles, so it appears he still needs some time to get his power on track. The first baseman is at a .305/.347/.492 slash line with 15 home runs, seven steals, 81 RBI and 41 runs scored through 100 contests this year. He should see the majority of playing time at first base down the stretch.