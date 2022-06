Naylor will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

The Guardians will likely sit a handful of their regulars in one of the day's two contests. With lefty Devin Smeltzer starting in the afternoon game and righty Josh Winder set to take the mound for the nightcap, it makes sense for Naylor to take Game 1 off. Owen Miller will start at first base.