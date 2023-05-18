site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Out again Thursday
Naylor (leg) remains out of the Guardians' lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.
It's the second straight game he's missed due to left leg tightness. Gabriel Arias will handle first base while Naylor gets some more rest.
