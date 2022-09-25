site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Naylor is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers.
He will head to the bench with southpaw Cole Ragans toeing the rubber for Texas. Naylor is hitting .364 with two home runs and a stolen base over his last six games.
