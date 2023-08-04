Naylor was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to August 1, with right side tightness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Naylor has been out all weak because of the side tightness and will now officially miss at least another seven days. The 26-year-old first baseman and designated hitter leaves behind a strong .306/.346/.500 batting line with 15 homers, 79 RBI, six stolen bases and 41 runs scored through 96 games. David Fry is playing first base for Cleveland on Friday against the White Sox and Oscar Gonzalez will serve as the DH.