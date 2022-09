Naylor went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Naylor has a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 8-for-18 with two home runs, three doubles and seven RBI. The first baseman is up to six steals this year while slashing .261/.323/.457 with 19 homers, 73 RBI and 44 runs scored through 115 contests.