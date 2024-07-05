Naylor went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

In addition to his two hits, Naylor also got aboard on a fielder's choice and a catcher interference. The first baseman endured a 3-for-20 stretch over six games from June 22-28, but he's bounced back with a trio of multi-hit efforts over his last five contests. Overall, he's at a .243/.322/.497 slash line with 20 home runs, 63 RBI, 48 runs scored, 16 doubles and three stolen bases through 81 games.