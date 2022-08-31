Naylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.
Naylor's fourth-inning blast put the Guardians ahead for good. The 25-year-old has had some struggles at the plate lately -- this homer was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 13. In his last 12 games, he's gone just 7-for-39 (.179), though the slump has yet to cost him his near-everyday role. Naylor is slashing .263/.315/.459 with 16 long balls, 61 RBI, 35 runs scored and five stolen bases through 93 contests this year.