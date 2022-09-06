site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Rare day off Tuesday
Naylor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals.
Naylor had started 16 straight games, hitting .200/.279/.317 with two home runs and two steals in 60 at-bats over that span. Owen Miller will start at first base and bat sixth.
