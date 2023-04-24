Naylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

Naylor had gone an abysmal 2-for-37 over his previous 11 games, though he had a reasonable 5:6 BB:K in that span. The first baseman's steal Sunday was his first of the season. Despite a .185/.267/.277 slash line over 75 plate appearances, Naylor has maintained a regular role between first base and designated hitter so far. He's added two home runs, nine RBI and four runs scored in 19 contests.