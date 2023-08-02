Naylor (side) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Astros.

Naylor was scratched from the Guardians' lineup Tuesday due to right side tightness. There's no clarity yet as to the severity of the issue. David Fry is covering first base Wednesday and Jose Ramirez will take a turn as Cleveland's designated hitter. Brayan Rocchio has been called up from Triple-A Columbus and will play third base.